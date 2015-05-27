Puerto Rico Claims First International Tourism Expo Successful

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC) has reported that the first edition of its International Tourism Expo (ETI) – Puerto Rico was a success. More than 90 exhibitors from local and international companies and more than 480 travel agents from the United States, Europe, Latin America, China and Puerto Rico participated in the event which had an estimated impact of $900,000 to the local economy.

Puerto Rico Tourism Company’s Executive Director, Ingrid I. Rivera Rocafort, said: "We are pleased with the accomplishments of this first edition of ETI. The expo was an opportunity to promote our island as a leading destination in the Caribbean and highlight all the attributes - natural beauty, gastronomy and infrastructure - that make Puerto Rico a world class, five-star destination for both leisure and business travel."

The Executive Director also shared that ETI had an economic impact of nearly $900,000. Hotel reservations amounted to nearly 1,000 rooms per night. Hundreds of travel agents attending ETI took advantage of the 18 different tours offered exclusively for them on Wednesday and Saturday.

This first edition of ETI served as a showcase to highlight the experiences and opportunities available to travelers looking to enjoy the beauty, nature, sports, adventure and gastronomy of Puerto Rico, as well as international destinations such as Colombia, Mexico, St. Kitts, St. Martin, USVI, BVI and Barbados, among others. The three-day schedule included a day devoted exclusively to the general public and attracted a total of 2,300 people.

ETI Puerto Rico was possible due to the support of the Government of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in cooperation with local and international organizations such as the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), Meet Puerto Rico, ASTA, and Puerto Rico Travel Agents Association (APAV).