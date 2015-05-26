MSC Steps Up U.S. Marketing

MSC Cruises is launching its first TV advertising in the U.S. today. A commercial called “In the Summertime” will air on a variety of lifestyle and news cable channels.

The commercial’s music was re-recorded with MSC’s own lyrics by the original artist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry. According to MSC, In the Summertime was one of the best-selling singles of all times with over 6 million copies sold.

In June, the company will launch MSC Book, a new, smart booking engine for travel agents that promises to improve the end-user experience and making the booking process as quick and simple as possible. At the same time, MSC will reveal a revamped MSC travel agent site with a new look and feel and later this summer the company will launch an entirely new consumer web site.

”As we plan for the Divina to sail year-round from Miami starting in November 2015 and then our next-generation new-build, the MSC Seaside, to come to Miami in 2017, you’ll see a significant increase in MSC’s marketing efforts, which we expect will generate even more excitement from travel agents and consumers for our ships.” commented said Bonnie Levengood, senior vice president of marketing.