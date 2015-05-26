Heraklion: Maiden Calls by Princess and P&O

The Port of Heraklion reported two maiden calls from last week, with the Emerald Princess and the Oriana, bringing nearly 5,500 passengers.

The ships were welcomed by the 25-member Heraklion Municipality marching band playing popular movie theme songs, and there were plaque exchanges between the ships and the port.

Commented Ioannis Bras, chairman and managing director of the port the authority: “Passengers and captains said they were excited by the reception they received, which is a very important for us, since this first call is scored by officers, crew and passengers, influencing the cruise lines selection of the port for subsequent calls.”

Bras emphasized in a prepared statement that he promises to continue the port’s work to provide quality services at competitive prices, implementing modern practices, as well as other initiatives in the cruise sector to the promote and support the Greek tourism product both for occasional or regular callers.