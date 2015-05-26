Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Heraklion: Maiden Calls by Princess and P&O

Heraklion: Maiden Calls by Princess and P&O

The Port of Heraklion reported two maiden calls from last week, with the Emerald Princess and the Oriana, bringing nearly 5,500 passengers.

The ships were welcomed by the 25-member Heraklion Municipality marching band playing popular movie theme songs, and there were plaque exchanges between the ships and the port.

Commented Ioannis Bras, chairman and managing director of the port the authority: “Passengers and captains said they were excited by the reception they received, which is a very important for us, since this first call is scored by officers, crew and passengers, influencing the cruise lines selection of the port for subsequent calls.”

Bras emphasized in a prepared statement that he promises to continue the port’s work to provide quality services at competitive prices, implementing modern practices, as well as other initiatives in the cruise sector to the promote and support the Greek tourism product both for occasional or regular callers.

Heraklion: Maiden Calls by Princess and P&O

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Gibratlor
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report