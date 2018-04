Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced that Ken Muskat, executive vice president of sales, public relations, and guest services for MSC Cruises USA, has been named chairman of the CLIA Trade Relations Committee.

In this role, Muskat will work in partnership with CLIA Vice President of Membership Charles Sylvia to provide counsel on CLIA’s travel agency and agent relations, training, professional development programs, partnerships, research and membership initiatives.