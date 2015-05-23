Fincantieri Invests in Camper & Nicholsons International

Fincantieri has signed an agreement for the acquisition of a minority stake with a capital injection in Camper & Nicholsons International (Camper & Nicholsons), a yacht brokerage, charter and management company, operating worldwide. The agreement includes the possibility for Fincantieri to increase subsequently its share capital in Camper & Nicholsons.

According to Fincantieri, the investment consolidates the presence of both companies in the larger yacht segment and confirms the shipbuilder’s strategic interest in an area in which it has devoted substantial resources and achieved significant results since creation of the group’s specialty division, Fincantieri Yachts.

Drawing on Fincantieri’s 230 years of expertise in shipbuilding, it stated that its yacht division offers unparalleled levels of design, styling and quality in the build of mega-yachts.

Fincantieri and Camper & Nicholsons have already built of two mega-yachts together, the 134-meter Serene and the 140-meter Ocean Victory. Delivered in 2011 and 2014 respectively, the Serene and Ocean Victory are described as being among the most innovative and technologically advanced mega-yachts ever built. With the investment in Camper & Nicholsons, Fincantieri said it aims to strengthen its leadership in this new build sector.

Fincantieri’s CEO, Giuseppe Bono, commented: “Acquiring a stake in a company of Camper & Nicholson caliber has a significant strategic value. From today we are among the first shipbuilders to directly oversee the promising mega-yachts market segment. Our presence will cover the entire range of activities typical for this business, from sales and marketing to life cycle management of these very special units. This partnership will allow us to extend our skills and therefore to further strengthen our role in a segment which guarantees attractive margins”.

Gualtiero Giori, Executive Chairman of Camper & Nicholsons International, added: “In only nine months of ownership, we went on to acquire the Camper & Nicholsons brand and are now delighted to welcome such a strong investment partner, as Fincantieri. Both companies share similarly long and proud histories yet remain leaders in our respective sectors today. We look forward to their support in taking Camper & Nicholsons to even greater heights of success in the years to come”.