Star Cruises Offers 48-Day Southern Hemisphere Cruise

Star Cruises has announced a 48-day crossing of the equator to explore the Southern Hemisphere from Nov. 13 to Dec. 31, 2015 aboard the Superstar Virgo.

“We are excited to announce this first-ever, long-haul itinerary across the Southern Hemisphere for Star Cruises that will allow our guests to truly experience the diversity of lands and cultures of our corner of the world,” said Ang Moo Lim, executive vice president, sales, marketing & hotels. “As the Asia Pacific’s leading cruise operator in the region, we take pride in knowing our clientele and the local market trends and have developed this itinerary to give our guests, who are already very familiar with shorter cruises, the option to embark on a longer destination voyage.”

The itinerary includes calls at more than 20 ports in Australia, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Segments are also available.

“Since 1993, Star Cruises has been catering to the unique tastes and needs of our Asian cruisers and are constantly refining our offerings to ensure the comfort of our guests,” added Ang. “For example, because we understand our guests’ desire to still experience a sense of ‘home cooking’ even on vacation, we make sure we have a selection of their local cuisines available, expertly created to meet their discerning standards – especially for such a long trip.”

Not to be overshadowed by the destinations, according to Star, the experience onboard the Virgo will be as memorable as shore excursions. The cruise line said there will be an extensive selection of dining, retail, and lifestyle facilities, all newly upgraded, including 13 restaurants and bars serving Chinese, Japanese, Italian, Indian, Western and International cuisines and beverages.