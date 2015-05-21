Isle of Man Post Office Issues Cunard Collectibles

Isle of Man Post Office has announced that it is celebrating the 175th Anniversary of Cunard Line’s first transatlantic service with a set of celebratory special edition collectibles, due for release on May 25. The collectibles can be purchased at pop up shops located along the Liverpool Waterfront during Cunard’s 175th Anniversary (May 24 – 25) and at the 2015 International Mersey River Festival (June 5 – 7).

Liverpool, forever part of Cunard's history, also marks the 175th Anniversary of the Cunard Line on 25 May with all three Cunard ships, the Queen Mary II, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, together back where Cunard originated.

The set is comprised of four limited edition products. There are three covers, two of which feature artist Robert Lloyd’s homecoming of the three Cunard Queens lined up together on the River Mersey in front of Liverpool’s UNESCO Word Heritage Site waterfront with the Cunard Building.

The covers are available as signed and unsigned versions, postmarked May 25, 2015 and accompanied by three stamps depicting each of the three ships. In addition, collectors have the opportunity to adorn their walls with a personally signed print limited to 175 copies by Robert Lloyd of the three ships lined up, which includes the three stamps and 25 May 2015 postmark.

A special limited edition large format cover featuring artist Robert Lloyd’s impression of Cunard Line’s RMS Lusitania on the Mersey is also available, postmarked May 7, 2015. This edition is personally signed and numbered by the artist and then accompanied by a single stamp from John Halsall’s Maritime History miniature sheet which depicts the sinking of the Lusitania with rescue boat the Peel Wanderer PL11.