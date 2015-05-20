Azamara Launches “Cruise Global, Eat Local”

Azamara Club Cruises announced today a dining program called “Cruise Global, Eat Local” boasting meals at a selection of local restaurants “affording guests to eat where locals love to eat.”

Commented Larry Pimentel, president and CEO: “Azamara offers guests true destination immersion through our Land Discoveries, AzAmazing Evenings, Nights & Cool Places and Insider Access programs. Through Cruise Global, Eat Local, we are taking our destination expertise to the next level by bringing guests to the best and most authentic local restaurants while in ports of call across the globe. Guests are always asking our Concierges where to dine once in port and where the locals like to eat. This program is the answer!”

Cruise Global, Eat Local is kicking off in Europe this summer including 35 restaurant recommendations across 27 European ports including La Gomera, Split, Santorini, Sorrento, Barcelona and Marseille. Each destination promises to offer an authentic local dining experience that will satisfy the most discerning of palates and provide an inside taste of the local culture, according to the cruise line.

There are three ways to enjoy this destination experience: Guests can pair lunch with a tour; take a private car to and from the restaurant arranged by the cruise line; or go independently. Restaurants are within proximity of the ship.