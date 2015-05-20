CLIA Names Thomas P. Ostebo President and CEO

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) today announced that Thomas P. Ostebo will join the organization as president and CEO, effective July 6, 2015. Ostebo will oversee CLIA operations both domestically and internationally, working directly with his senior leadership team to execute the organization’s vision and work on behalf of CLIA members.

Ostebo has more than 30 years of experience leading large organizations. He joins CLIA from the United States Coast Guard where he served as Rear Admiral. Most recently, Ostebo was director of strategic nanagement where he supported strategy and budget policy for the Coast Guard. Ostebo also served as commander for the Coast Guard 17th District and led all Coast Guard Operations in Alaska, the Arctic and North Pacific where he was responsible for protecting life and property, enforcing federal laws and treaties, preserving the living marine resources and promoting national security.

Ostebo will be located at CLIA global headquarters in Washington D.C., and work with CLIA’s 15 offices across the globe, including Abremar-Brasil, Alaska, Australasia, Belgium & Luxembourg, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, North America, North Asia, North West & Canada, Southeast Asia, Spain and UK & Ireland.