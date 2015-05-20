Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Fire at Meyer Does Not Delay Norwegian Escape

The Norwegian Escape suffered a fire incident at Meyer Werft yesterday, according to German press reports. There were no injuries and only slight damage to the ship.

According to Meyer Werft, the Escape will be delivered on time.

 

