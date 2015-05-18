Ctrip Names WSS as General Agent

Chinese travel services provider Ctrip has appointed Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) as general agent for its cruise ship operation.

According to a company statement, WSS China will provide full ships agency services in Japan to Ctrip’s SkySea Golden Era, operating between China and Japan.

WSS Ships Agency Manager for China, Emilia Shao, commented: “Working with Ctrip as their cruise vessel port agent, we will assist in ensuring that scheduled voyages are completed as efficiently as possible. Amongst the services that we will provide, we will manage berthing and unberthing, enabling a smooth turnaround in port.”

Working with a number of cruise customers around the world, WSS provides full agency services including port call and vessel service pre-planning, arrival and clearance arrangements, monitoring of vessel operations, boarding and departure management and disbursement accounts.