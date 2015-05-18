Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Ctrip Names WSS as General Agent

Chinese travel services provider Ctrip has appointed Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) as general agent for its cruise ship operation.

According to a company statement, WSS China will provide full ships agency services in Japan to Ctrip’s SkySea Golden Era, operating between China and Japan.

WSS Ships Agency Manager for China, Emilia Shao, commented: “Working with Ctrip as their cruise vessel port agent, we will assist in ensuring that scheduled voyages are completed as efficiently as possible. Amongst the services that we will provide, we will manage berthing and unberthing, enabling a smooth turnaround in port.”

Working with a number of cruise customers around the world, WSS provides full agency services including port call and vessel service pre-planning, arrival and clearance arrangements, monitoring of vessel operations, boarding and departure management and disbursement accounts.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Galveston
Cruise Industry News Annual Report