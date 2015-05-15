Genting Completes Acquisition of Crystal; Announces Promotions

Genting Hong Kong (GHK) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Crystal Cruises from Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), for a total transaction of US$550 million. GHK also announced a new Chairman of Crystal and promotions for Crystal’s current senior management team.

Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, executive chairman of the Genting Group and the former chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line, assumes the position of chairman of Crystal, replacing Nobuyoshi Kuzuya who will return to NYK in a key executive position. Edie Rodriguez, a 34-year travel industry veteran who was previously president and COO will be promoted to president and CEO. Thomas Mazloum, a 20-plus year veteran of Crystal’s management team who was previously executive vice-president will be promoted to COO.

Established in 1993, GHK is part of the Genting Group, a global hospitality and leisure company with business in over 20 countries, including the United States in New York, Florida and Nevada. GHK wholly owns Star Cruises and is a major shareholder of Norwegian Cruise Line. GHK is a public company primarily listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and secondarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Crystal launched service with the Crystal Harmony in 1990, with sister ships Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity joining the fleet in 1995 and 2003, respectively. Since the Harmony’s sale in 2005, the line has operated global itineraries with the two remaining ships.