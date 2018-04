Royal Caribbean International has announced its intent to retain Mullen Lowe of Boston, Massachusetts to lead the cruise line’s creative efforts, pending successful contract negotiations.

Mullen Lowe was selected after an extensive agency review process. The firm was named to Ad Age’s Agency A-List in three of the past five years and also named a Creativity Innovator of the Year in 2014, and is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) of agencies.