Carnival Expands E-Collateral Library

Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its Fun eCollateral Library which now includes more than 500 customizable flyers and Web banners for travel agents to use in their sales and marketing efforts.

Available on GoCCL.com, the updated Fun eCollateral Library includes the new Carnival Vista, set to debut from Europe May 1, 2016, as well as the line’s newest itineraries and programs, including longer length Carnival Journeys departures, Carnival LIVE sailings featuring top-name musical acts and all-inclusive wedding packages.

To utilize the Fun eCollateral Library, travel professionals select from Carnival’s wide-range of itinerary and destination options, as well as group sales and specialized programs, to create customized marketing materials tailored with the agency’s name, logo and other information.

Flyers can then be emailed to agents' clients or printed as direct mail pieces. The Fun eCollateral Library also offers banners for use on the agency’s Web site, its Facebook page or other on-line marketing resources.

“The Fun eCollateral Library is one of the many travel professional tools that we are proud to have in our Travel Partner Tool Box,” said Mike Julius, Carnival’s senior managing director – U.S. trade sales. “From experienced agents who use the Web banners in their social media outlets to those starting out with their very first group, the expanded library provides a wide range of quick, easy and accessible options,” he added.