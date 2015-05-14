Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Carnival Expands E-Collateral Library

Carnival Cruise Line has expanded its Fun eCollateral Library which now includes more than 500 customizable flyers and Web banners for travel agents to use in their sales and marketing efforts.

Available on GoCCL.com, the updated Fun eCollateral Library includes the new Carnival Vista, set to debut from Europe May 1, 2016, as well as the line’s newest itineraries and programs, including longer length Carnival Journeys departures, Carnival LIVE sailings featuring top-name musical acts and all-inclusive wedding packages.

To utilize the Fun eCollateral Library, travel professionals select from Carnival’s wide-range of itinerary and destination options, as well as group sales and specialized programs, to create customized marketing materials tailored with the agency’s name, logo and other information.

Flyers can then be emailed to agents' clients or printed as direct mail pieces. The Fun eCollateral Library also offers banners for use on the agency’s Web site, its Facebook page or other on-line marketing resources.

“The Fun eCollateral Library is one of the many travel professional tools that we are proud to have in our Travel Partner Tool Box,” said Mike Julius, Carnival’s senior managing director – U.S. trade sales. “From experienced agents who use the Web banners in their social media outlets to those starting out with their very first group, the expanded library provides a wide range of quick, easy and accessible options,” he added.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide