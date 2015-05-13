Port Metro Vancouver’s Canada Place Installs Automated Passport Control Kiosks

Port Metro Vancouver, in collaboration with the Vancouver Airport Authority, today unveiled 10 BorderExpress Automated Passport Control (APC) kiosks at the Canada Place Cruise Terminal. The new kiosks aim to increase cruise passenger processing rates through the United States Customs and Border Protection area prior to embarking on a cruise from Vancouver to Alaska.

“With this launch, Port Metro Vancouver’s cruise terminal has become the first worldwide to utilize automated passport control technology for U.S. bound passengers,” said Peter Xotta, Vice President of Planning and Operations with Port Metro Vancouver. “These kiosks will further enhance the cruise passenger experience at Canada Place.”

Travellers using BorderXpress can proceed directly to a self-service kiosk in the United States Customs and Border Protection processing area at Port Metro Vancouver, follow the on-screen instructions to scan their passport and answer customs declaration questions, then receive a receipt confirming their information and continue to a U.S. Customs officer to finalize processing.

“Our goal has always been to improve the travel experience,” said Craig Richmond, President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority. “By expanding our homegrown BorderXpress technology and introducing it at Port Metro Vancouver, YVR is continuing to innovate and make every travel experience, whether at an airport or a port, more efficient and hassle free.”

BorderXpress kiosks help U.S. Customs officers process up to four times more passengers than through traditional clearance. With this increased efficiency, travelers leaving from Port Metro Vancouver will experience shorter wait times, less congestion and faster customs processing times.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection continues to assess and adjust its processes where appropriate and collaboratively work with the tourism industry. The recent evolution of APC for cruise ship passengers is just one more way that the agency is striving to ease the flow of passengers without sacrificing core mission requirements,” said Deputy Director, Kurry Pastilong, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Eligible passengers for BorderXpress include U.S. and Canadian passport holders and U.S. Permanent Residents. This service is available without pre-registration and at no cost to the user.