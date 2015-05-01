Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Boston Kicks off 2015 Season

Cruiseport Boston kicks off its 2015 cruise season on Saturday May 2 with a “Family Art Day” at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal. Children aged seven and up will be painting canvases that will be placed together in a patchwork quilt style and displayed inside the newly renovated Terminal 2 for passengers to enjoy.

Said to be Bermuda-themed in a statement from the port, the event will honor the first cruise of the Veendam for the season, sailing from Boston to Bermuda.

The 2015 season runs until November and 115 cruise calls are scheduled with some 300,000 passengers.

Present at the event will be Thomas P. Glynn, Massport CEO; Lisa Wieland, Massport’s chief administrative officer – maritime; Rich Doucette, executive director for the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism; Pat Phillip-Fairn, Bermuda’s chief product and experience development officer; and Ben Atherly, director of port operations for Holland America Line.

 

