San Diego Opens New Information Center on Waterfront

San Diego is opening a new information center on the waterfront on Thursday, April 30, 2015. The new center, named “San Diego Visitor Information Center,” will be operated by Old Town Trolley Tours. The center is located at 996 North Harbor Drive in an artistically designed building that is part of the Port of San Diego’s recent improvements to the North Embarcadero, an area known as San Diego’s “front porch” on San Diego Bay.

Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week from June through October, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week from November through May.

The San Diego Visitor Information building is in the South Pavilion on the North Embarcadero, near Broadway Pier. The building is a combination of public art and design as envisioned by artist Pae White. White helped design all of the public buildings that are incorporated in the Port’s North Embarcadero Visionary Plan Phase I project, which was opened to the public in November 2014.

The Port designed and installed the unfinished building shell with water, sewer, electrical and gas service connections. Old Town Trolley installed interior finishes, flooring, ceiling, mechanical, electrical, heating and air conditioning equipment, plumbing, lighting, millwork and interior walls.

Old Town Trolley will operate the center with a staffed desk and displays, along with distributing information for activities and events including restaurants, hotels and transportation services along the waterfront and within the city and county of San Diego.

Old Town Trolley will also provide ticket sales for both its Old Town Trolley and SEAL Tours as well as other attractions.

Old Town Trolley’s occupancy was the result of a competitive bidding process.