Le Havre has announced that 28 cruise ships are scheduled to call at its Pierre Callet and Roger Meunier piers from April 27 to May 31.

The period will include five inaugural calls: The Regal Princess on April 27, both the Anthem of the Seas and the MSC Splendida on April 29, followed by the Celebrity Silhouette on May 1, the Serenade of the Seas on May 3 and the Explorer of the Seas on May 22.