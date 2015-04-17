Tampa: Florida House Passes Increase in Seaport Funding

Port Tampa Bay has issued a statement that it, along with other Florida seaports, applauds the move yesterday by the full Florida House of Representatives on its passage of the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) Transportation Package (CS/HB 7039), which included an increase in the minimum statutory amount for seaport funding under the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development (FSTED) program. The FSTED program is administered by the Florida Ports Council.

The statement said that this increase in minimum funding levels will be a major factor as applied to a bevy of important seaport projects statewide. In recent years, the state of Florida and its leadership have shown unprecedented financial commitment and focus on growing the state’s ports and infrastructure projects that will further the state’s role as a major global hub for trade.

“Passage of this legislation by the Florida House further proves the commitment of our state to long-term investment in our ports. Florida’s ports, including Port Tampa Bay, will benefit by building stronger infrastructure, attracting business to our state, and ensuring sustainable economic contributions, jobs and generational impacts,” said Paul Anderson, port president and CEO.

“Port Tampa Bay and its leadership thank the Florida House of Representatives and Chairman Rooney for their strong leadership and for making this important step in our journey toward becoming a global hub for trade here in Florida, as well as the hard work of the Florida Ports Council as the collective voice of Florida’s ports.”