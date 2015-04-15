The Anthem of the Seas Starts Summer Season

Arriving in her summer season homeport today, Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, the Anthem of the Seas, will sail her inaugural season from Southampton, U.K., offering Northern Europe and Mediterranean itineraries. In the fall (2015), she will cross to make Cape Liberty Cruise Port in New York Harbor her permanent home, sailing to the Caribbean.

The Anthem features “a lineup of unexpected experiences at sea, bringing thrilling adventures to guests of all ages,” according to the cruise line.

The experiences range from the RipCord by iFLY sky diving experience and the North Star, a glass observation capsule that takes guests more than 300 feet above the ocean, to futuristic entertainment, a “robust” culinary experience and game-changing technology that encompasses “everything” from robotic bartenders to superfast wireless connectivity.

The 167,800-ton, 4,180-passenger Anthem is sister ship to the Quantum, which entered service last year and is being re-deployed to China this spring.