Princess To Homeport Five Ships in Australia for the 2016-2017 Season

Princess Cruises has announced it will homeport five ships in Australia to sail the cruise line’s largest-ever program offering in Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific for the 2016-2017 season. Princess Cruises will introduce the 3,082-passenger Emerald Princes to the market, with the Golden Princess returning to sail from Melbourne and the Sun Princess, Sea Princess and Dawn Princess rounding out the fleet and expanding the cruise line’s in-market capacity by 20 percent.

Highlights of the new program include an 84-day Circle South America voyage, more ways to see New Zealand, longer South Pacific cruises and Circle Australia voyage options. In addition, Land and Sea Vacation packages will immerse adventure-seekers in the diverse destinations.

“Australia and the entire South Pacific region has always had an allure as a magical place for travelers, and cruising is one of the best ways to explore this part of the world,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “As demand for the region grows, we’re responding with more voyages, more destinations and more creative itinerary options.”

Passengers can choose from 120 cruise options, in total visiting 113 destinations in 39 countries. Some of the choices include:

An 84-day Circle South America cruise on the Sea Princess departing Sydney, Australia on January 11, 2017 and visiting 28 destinations in 18 countries including Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador and Uruguay. Overnight calls in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Lima and a full-transit of the Panama Canal add to this special voyage.

Eleven- to 14-day cruises to New Zealand aboard all five Princess ships.

Circle Australia voyages on the Sun Princess with departures from Sydney in October 2016 and March 2017 as well as the first roundtrip voyages from Brisbane and Fremantle.

10- to 14-day voyages through remote islands in the South Pacific from Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne, on Sun Princess and Sea Princess.

A 42-day four continent voyage from England to Australia on September 28, 2016 aboard Emerald Princess as she sails south for her first season Down Under.

Two 42-day journeys to the Orient aboard Dawn Princess sailing from Sydney and Brisbane with visits to multiple destinations in China and Japan. The Sydney sailing departing March 16, 2017 is timed to visit Japan during its cherry blossom season.

To further enhance the cruise vacation experience, Princess Cruises will offer two Land and Sea Vacation packages. The Australian Outback package promises to immerse guests in Aboriginal culture and includes visits to the Great Barrier Reef and Ayers Rock in Uluru National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The more extensive Ultimate Australia package highlights include a Sydney city tour, the Great Barrier Reef, the northern tropical city of Darwin, the Outback and more.