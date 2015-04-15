Zayed Port Welcomes the Queen Elizabeth

Abu Dhabi Ports greeted the Queen Elizabeth’s arrival in Zayed Port with a traditional Emirati welcome, to mark the second Cunard cruise ship of the season and Cunard’s 175th anniversary.

The Queen Elizabeth was met by Al Ayala dancers, traditional Emirati food, a henna artist ready to decorate the cruise visitors and a falconer and his falcon.

Abdulkareem Al Masabi, vice president of operations, and Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri, cruise terminal manager, Abu Dhabi Ports, presented Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge with a cake and a model dhow.

Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri, commented: “This is the first year that two Cunard cruise liners have called at Zayed Port in one season. Abu Dhabi is an exciting city with so much to see and do, this season more than 4,700 Cunard cruise passengers have explored the Emirate, taking tours, visiting our tourist attractions and enjoying some of our shopping malls.”

Capt. Inger Klein Thorhauge is Cunard's first female Captain.

The Queen Elizabeth is currently on a world cruise, her previous port of call was Mumbai, the ship then headed onto Dubai and her final destination will be Southampton.

The Queen Mary 2 visited Zayed Port in January.