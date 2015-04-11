Quebec City Promoting Homeported Cruises

Quebec City is promoting the 2015 cruises to and from the Canadian city. Altogether 38 cruises will start or end in Quebec this summer and fall.

According to the Quebec City department of tourism, Holland America is offering 17 sailings aboard the Veendam – 14 days roundtrip from Quebec or seven-days from Quebec to Boston, from May 9 through October 10. In addition the Eurodam will sail two fall foliage cruises.

Royal Caribbean sails four cruises on the Serenade of the Seas in September and October, and Norwegian Cruise Line four cruises on the Dawn also in the fall.

Princess offers three departures between Quebec and New York and a longer cruise from Quebec to Fort Lauderdale. Cunard features one sailing in October aboard the Queen Mary 2 to New York.

In addition, Pearl Seas Cruises sails six times with the Pearl Mist throughout the summer – from Quebec to Boston or Portland.