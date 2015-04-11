Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Quebec City Promoting Homeported Cruises

Quebec City is promoting the 2015 cruises to and from the Canadian city. Altogether 38 cruises will start or end in Quebec this summer and fall.

According to the Quebec City department of tourism, Holland America is offering 17 sailings aboard the Veendam – 14 days roundtrip from Quebec or seven-days from Quebec to Boston, from May 9 through October 10. In addition the Eurodam will sail two fall foliage cruises.

Royal Caribbean sails four cruises on the Serenade of the Seas in September and October, and Norwegian Cruise Line four cruises on the Dawn also in the fall.

Princess offers three departures between Quebec and New York and a longer cruise from Quebec to Fort Lauderdale. Cunard features one sailing in October aboard the Queen Mary 2 to New York.

In addition, Pearl Seas Cruises sails six times with the Pearl Mist throughout the summer – from Quebec to Boston or Portland.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Naval Rocha
Cruise Industry News Annual Report