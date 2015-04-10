Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Pick Your Perk at Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises is reintroducing its “Pick Your Perk” program, allowing passengers to choose cruise savings up to $600 when booking air travel with Celebrity’s ChoiceAir; a complimentary beverage package, complimentary gratuities, or a $300 onboard spending credit.

Vacationers who book a 2015 European summer vacation are also offered an additional $200 to spend onboard. Plus, for additional guests beyond the first two in a stateroom, they can sail for up to 50 percent off cruise fares on select sailings.

Pick Your Perk is available on more than 180 sailings – almost any destination the brand sails to, according to Celebrity, with departures from June through December 2015.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report