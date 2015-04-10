Pick Your Perk at Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises is reintroducing its “Pick Your Perk” program, allowing passengers to choose cruise savings up to $600 when booking air travel with Celebrity’s ChoiceAir; a complimentary beverage package, complimentary gratuities, or a $300 onboard spending credit.

Vacationers who book a 2015 European summer vacation are also offered an additional $200 to spend onboard. Plus, for additional guests beyond the first two in a stateroom, they can sail for up to 50 percent off cruise fares on select sailings.

Pick Your Perk is available on more than 180 sailings – almost any destination the brand sails to, according to Celebrity, with departures from June through December 2015.