Pick Your Perk at Celebrity

Celebrity Cruises is reintroducing its “Pick Your Perk” program, allowing passengers to choose cruise savings up to $600 when booking air travel with Celebrity’s ChoiceAir; a complimentary beverage package, complimentary gratuities, or a $300 onboard spending credit.

Vacationers who book a 2015 European summer vacation are also offered an additional $200 to spend onboard. Plus, for additional guests beyond the first two in a stateroom, they can sail for up to 50 percent off cruise fares on select sailings.

Pick Your Perk is available on more than 180 sailings – almost any destination the brand sails to, according to Celebrity, with departures from June through December 2015.

 
 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Sump Stammer

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today

MHA