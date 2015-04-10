P&O Australia Releases 2016-2017 Program

P&O Australia has announced the sailing programs for its five ships from October 2016 to July 2017. Offering 191 departures on 38 unique itineraries, including a tribal Christmas in Papua New Guinea and “rocking” music-themed short cruises.

The addition of the Pacific Aria and Pacific Eden enables P&O to offer new itineraries, including having two ships year-round in Brisbane, extend the season in Melbourne, weekend cruises from Adelaide, more Papua New Guinea and Pacific cruises.

Eighty-four short cruises are also offered from music-themed sailings to the first cruise from Auckland to Napier for an Art Deco weekend and regional itineraries, including Melbourne’s short breaks to Eden on New South Wale’s Sapphire Coast.

“We are taking Australian cruising to the next level with this jam packed program,” commented Sture Myrmell, senior vice president of commercial operations. “With the biggest homeported fleet we can offer the largest range of itineraries and destinations in the region.”

On sale from April 22, highlights of the new program include: Four music-themed Sea Breaks including a three-night Blues cruise from Sydney and a 10-night Papua New Guinea Christmas cruise on Pacific Eden from Brisbane.

The Pacific Aria's first Sydney season will feature a new 15-night Papua New Guinea cruise calling at Alotau, Madang, Rabaul, Kiriwina Island, Kitava, Doini Island and scenic cruising in the Vitu Islands, Kawanasausau Strait and Milne Bay.

The Pacific Eden will join Pacific Dawn cruising year-round from Brisbane including her inaugural 14-night New Zealand itinerary. The Pacific Aria will offer a season of short breaks from Adelaide including three-night weekend getaways and four-night options visiting Port Lincoln or Melbourne.

A bumper Melbourne season including Pacific Jewel's new 13-night Pacific Islands Christmas cruise and the first four-night Sea Break to Eden. The Pacific Pearl’s Auckland season sees the first Sea Break to Napier for New Zealand’s Art Deco Weekend.

The first 200 guests who book a new program itinerary departing from November 14, 2016, will receive special extras including priority check-in and tenders, welcome gift packs and onboard credit.