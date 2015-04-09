Cruise Industry News 101

Royal Caribbean Offers Tax-Free Cruises

Vacationers who book a new Royal Caribbean International sailing will have their cruise booking taxes, port charges and fees paid by the cruise line, if they book from April 11 through 15, 2015, during the so-called tax season when individual returns are due in the U.S.

According to Royal Caribbean, U.S. residents can save up to $200 per guest when they make a new booking on a six-night or longer Bahamas, Caribbean and roundtrip-Europe itinerary. The offer applies to sailings that depart on April 15, 2015, through March 31, 2016, but does not include Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas.

 

