Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Port of Baltimore Receives Royal Caribbean Service Award

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore’s cruise terminal recently won two international customer service awards from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, scoring 92 out of a possible 100 points for both awards.   The awards were for: Best Check-in Experience and Best Departure Experience.  The Royal Caribbean Ground Handler Awards included competition from cruise ports around the world that Royal Caribbean visits. 

“This is wonderful news for everyone associated with cruise day operations at the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Port Administration (MPA) Executive Director James J. White.  “Making sure that 2,500 people safely debark a ship and then later that same day, another 2,500 safely board their ship is no easy task.  It takes a well-organized team made up of knowledgeable professionals that all do their jobs in concert.  We are very fortunate to have these people at the Port of Baltimore.”

On days when a cruise ship visits Baltimore, the cruise operations team is comprised of different companies.  Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services personnel run operations at the cruise terminal and assist passengers with check-in services.  Ceres Terminals hires the longshore workers that handle luggage.  Security is handled by McRoberts Protective Agency, Customs and Border Protection, and the Maryland Transportation Authority police, while MPA personnel oversee all aspects of cruise operations since the MPA owns the cruise terminal building.  

“We are very proud to be recognized for our efforts, as are our Intercruises colleagues around the world that also received awards,” said Intercruises Vice President for East Coast Operations Alex Anderson.   “While our operations team in Baltimore deserve a lot of credit, I would also like to highlight the support of all other teams involved at the Port of Baltimore and the onboard teams from Royal Caribbean – this collaboration and teamwork makes award winning service possible.”

The Royal Caribbean Grandeur of the Seas is based at the Port of Baltimore and sails year-round with diverse sailings from Baltimore to the Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda. 

In 2014, nearly 200,000 passengers sailed on 89 cruises from the Port of Baltimore. According to the port, it ranks 6th on the East Coast, 11th in the U.S. and 20th in the world for cruise passengers. It also stated that since beginning a year-round cruise schedule in 2009, nearly every cruise that has sailed from the Port of Baltimore has left at full passenger capacity. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Blohm Voss
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide