Norwegian Offers New Cruise Tours in South America

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the introduction of three new South American cruise tours. These pre- or post-cruise land-based tours are available for guests sailing on Norwegian Sun’s South America itineraries, beginning November 2015.

Ranging in length from three to five days, Norwegian promises in-depth experiences, hosted by expert English speaking local tour guides, taking guests off the beaten path on a once-in-a-lifetime immersion into the authentic flavors, sights and history of Argentina and Chile.

In Bueno Aires, passengers can opt for a three-day Tour & Tango in Buenos Aires. Travelers will overnight in Buenos Aires, tour the city, dine in Argentinian restaurants known to locals, attend an evening dinner and tango show and round out the trip by going cheek-to-cheek with a tango lesson from professional dancers.

There is also a five-day Buenos Aires & Iguazú Falls Eco-Explorer tour. After experiencing the big city, passengers will hop on a short flight to Iguazú for a two-day eco-tour of the area’s waters, a visit to the Aborigene Guaraní community and more. Culture seekers can immerse themselves in Argentina’s living history at the XIX Century “Estancia” (ranch) El Rosario de Areco, where they’ll be welcomed by gauchos on horseback, learn the importance of the Pampas region to Argentina’s culture, enjoy gauchos and horses show, savor a traditional Argentine barbeque and more.

In addition is an Easter Island & Santiago Explorer tour in Chile. The five-day experience will take guests on a three-day adventure in Easter Island, overnight in Santiago and tour the Chilean capital.

The Norwegian Sun will cruise through South America from November 21, 2015 through April 9, 2016, sailing alternating Eastbound and Westbound 14-day voyages between Santiago (Valparaiso), Chile and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The two week sailings also call Montevideo, Uruguay and the Falkland Islands, and sail through the Strait of Magellan.