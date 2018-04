The BVI Ports Authority has provided a pictorial update on its pier expansion project.

The pier, which is near completion, has been widened to 60 feet, lengthened to 1,039 feet, with mooring dolphins adding 273 feet, giving a total of 1,312 feet of berthing space.

The official opening is slated for April 29.

Photos: “Tubs” being installed for the boardwalk. Project Manager Don Stoutt shows the widened portion of the pier. The terminal building.