AIDA Releases Brochure Through April 2017

AIDA Cruises has released its brochure of cruises through April 2017, featuring more than 200 ports in 63 countries, and ranging from three to 51 days.

Among many highlights are new 14-day winter cruises from Hamburg to Norway as far north as the North Cape. AIDA is also for the first time offering summer cruises in the Canary Islands. In addition, new ports for AIDA in the Mediterranean include Nice, Ibiza. La Spezia, Propriano in Corsica and Souda Bay in Crete.

In the Caribbean, AIDA will introduce St. Thomas to its guests, as well as Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

Itineraries range from Canada, to Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including calls in New York, Montreal and Shanghai.

The new AIDAprima launches service from Yokohama in October and will spend the winter in Asia, sailing seven-day cruises, before heading to Europe and her year-round homeport of Hamburg in April 2016.

Other highlights include theme cruises ranging from dancing to yoga.

Source markets are also expanding beyond the German-speaking markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Belgium and the Netherlands.