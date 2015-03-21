AIDA Releases Brochure Through April 2017

AIDA Cruises has released its brochure of cruises through April 2017, featuring more than 200 ports in 63 countries, and ranging from three to 51 days.

Among many highlights are new 14-day winter cruises from Hamburg to Norway as far north as the North Cape. AIDA is also for the first time offering summer cruises in the Canary Islands. In addition, new ports for AIDA in the Mediterranean include Nice, Ibiza. La Spezia, Propriano in Corsica and Souda Bay in Crete.

In the Caribbean, AIDA will introduce St. Thomas to its guests, as well as Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic.

Itineraries range from Canada, to Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including calls in New York, Montreal and Shanghai.

The new AIDAprima launches service from Yokohama in October and will spend the winter in Asia, sailing seven-day cruises, before heading to Europe and her year-round homeport of Hamburg in April 2016.

Other highlights include theme cruises ranging from dancing to yoga.

Source markets are also expanding beyond the German-speaking markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Belgium and the Netherlands.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide