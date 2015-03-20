Atlantic Alliance Highlights Sports Activities

The Atlantic Alliance is forecasting 1,275 calls and 2.35 million passenger movements for 2015, down slightly from 2014, which in turn was down from 2013.

The record year of 2013 saw 2.5 million passenger movements and 2014 2.45 million passenger movements. Despite the decline, the drop in traffic is less than that experienced by other Northern European destinations, according to a statement from the group.

To turn the trend, the Alliance is working to highlight its “must-see” destinations and marquee ports, reflecting what it calls a well-balanced variety between port-of-calls, homeports, and small, medium and big ports.

In addition, the Alliance is highlighting its sports link, such as the race tracks of Le Mans, which is close to Nantes; Spa-Francorchamps, two hours from Antwerp; and Brands Hatch in the UK. Other activities range from water sports, such as sailing events or canal cruises, and land-based activities, including hiking, horseback riding and bicycling.

The Atlantic Alliance covers 18 ports, including Hamburg, Amsterdam and Le Havre, in eight different countries.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Caribbean Cruise Trends
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide