Atlantic Alliance Highlights Sports Activities

The Atlantic Alliance is forecasting 1,275 calls and 2.35 million passenger movements for 2015, down slightly from 2014, which in turn was down from 2013.

The record year of 2013 saw 2.5 million passenger movements and 2014 2.45 million passenger movements. Despite the decline, the drop in traffic is less than that experienced by other Northern European destinations, according to a statement from the group.

To turn the trend, the Alliance is working to highlight its “must-see” destinations and marquee ports, reflecting what it calls a well-balanced variety between port-of-calls, homeports, and small, medium and big ports.

In addition, the Alliance is highlighting its sports link, such as the race tracks of Le Mans, which is close to Nantes; Spa-Francorchamps, two hours from Antwerp; and Brands Hatch in the UK. Other activities range from water sports, such as sailing events or canal cruises, and land-based activities, including hiking, horseback riding and bicycling.

The Atlantic Alliance covers 18 ports, including Hamburg, Amsterdam and Le Havre, in eight different countries.