Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

French Riviera Cruise Club Reaches Out to Crew

The French Riviera Cruise Club (FRCC) has released a tourist information guide specially designed for crew members on ships calling at Cannes, Nice and Villefranche-sur-mer.

The guide identifies stores, pharmacies, banks and ATMs, car rental agencies, restaurants and cafees, as well as the post office, within walking distance, and also provides information on how to get around by public transportation, in addition to other points of interest.

According to the FRCC, crew typically represents at least 20 percent of a ship’s capacity, and 80 percent of them go ashore to explore by themselves, which, it stated, has a considerable economic impact.

This new service adds to the range of tourist information services created by the FRCC, including its website, smart phone application, and brochures with sightseeing opportunities in each port.

A spokesperson commented: “While it is obviously important to provide the best welcome to passengers, we must also look after the satisfaction of the crew, who are some of the cruise destination’s best ambassadors.”

 

