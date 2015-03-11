Los Cabos Tourism Board Names New Commercial Director

The Los Cabos Tourism Board has named Luis Palacios Larrañaga as its new commercial director. He will be overseeing all aspects of international and domestic promotion of the destination. Before joining the Los Cabos Tourism Board, Luis served as executive director of the Baja California Sur Tourism Board.

