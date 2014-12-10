Guadeloupe Will Have Five Homported Ships for the 2014/15 Season

Guadeloupe will be hosting homeporting and inter-porting calls by five ships during the coming season.

Costa Crociere will have three ships turning around in Pointe-a-Pitre – the Magica, Fortuna and Mediterranea for a total of 48 calls.

In addition, MSC Cruises will be making 19 calls with the Musica, and CDF, 18 calls with the Horizon.

According to the board of tourism during this new season the Costa Mediterranea ship will be sailing two different 10- and 13-day itineraries 10 and 13-day between Miami and Pointe-a-Pitre.

The first itinerary will leave from Pointe-à-Pitre then call at St. Maarten, Freeport, Miami, Freeport, Samana, Tortola, Antigua and back to Pointe-à-Pitre.

The second itinerary will leave Pointe-à-Pitre, call at St-Maarten, Grand Turk, Miami, Grand Turk, Samana, Tortola, Antigua and back to Pointe-à-Pitre.

A spokesperson said the Mediterranean is an opening a new cruise market, targeting potential customers from the islands of Guadeloupe and the U.S.