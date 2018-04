On behalf of Phoenix Reisen ‘s Managing Director John Zurnieden , Captain Morten Hansen presented a check for 1 million euro to the Misereor und Brot für die Welt fundraising event.

Zurnieden is also a founding member of the Misereor Business Forum.

Overall the ZDF (German TV broadcast) event raised 2.4 million euro and was hosted by Carmen Nebel, presenting the “most beautiful Christmas hits.”

Photo: Carmen Nebel and Captain Morten Hansen