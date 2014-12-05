Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Montreal Reports Strong 2014 and Increase for 2015

The Port of Montreal has reported 71,044 passengers and crew for this year, up 2 percent from 2013. Projections for 2015 call for 92,000 passengers and crew on 73 calls.

Yves Lalumiere, president and CEO of Tourisme Montreal, attributed the growing cruise traffic to the work of the city’s cruise committee which was created in 2009, when 47,534 passengers and crew visited.

“The cruise market will stay central to our strategic planning,” Lalumiere said, “and, as a result, the Alexandra Pier renovation project is very important to us.”

Commented Sylvie Vachon, president and CEO of the Port of Montreal: “The results for the 2014 season and the projections for next year indicate that Montreal has become a major draw not only in the international cruise market, but also for that of the Great Lakes. All ports of call upstream and downstream from Montreal will benefit from this, which generates economic spin-offs for the city and for the entire province.”

Among the noteworthy calls this year were the AIDAbella, the largest cruise ship to come to Montreal with 2,500 passengers and the six-star Europa, the most luxurious ship to dock here.

 

