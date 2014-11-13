Puerto Vallarta Hosts 20th International Gourmet Festival

Puerto Vallarta has announced that more than 30 world renown chefs representing national and European restaurants will participate in the 20th edition of Puerto Vallarta’s International Gourmet Festival from November 13-24, 2014. The festival has attracted over 350,000 gourmet fans since 1995, and will kick things off with an inaugural event at Westin Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta.

This 10-day festival offers foodies the unique opportunity to taste cuisines from around the world in a Mexican culinary beach destination. The chefs will offer A la Carte Gourmet dining, Chef’s Table & Winemaker’s nights, Gourmet Safaris, Cheese, beer and chocolate tastings, and Brunch Buffets at participating restaurants in Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit and Tepic. The festival will also offer cooking demonstrations, Star Chef’s dinner & show and a culinary class for those interested in learning more about the latest cooking styles and techniques.

Puerto Vallarta is home to six of the top 10 restaurants in Mexico according to TripAdvisor readers, Café Des Artistes, Vista Grill, Ocean Grill, Bistro Teresa, Le Kliff and Trío are all included in the Best Fine Dining Restaurants in México.

Starting in October and ending in May, Puerto Vallarta said it is home to some of Mexico’s most important foodie festivals. In addition, the city’s over 360 restaurants, including typical street food from families who have sold tacos and ceviches for generations to Five Star Diamond Award restaurants that offer the latest in international dishes.

The Puerto Vallarta Restaurant Week which this year celebrated its 10th anniversary, takes place every year from May 15 to May 31, Puerto Vallarta's most prestigious restaurants showcase three-course menus, with three options available for each course. Prices range from $15 to $25, not including alcohol or tips.

Vallarta Nayarit Gastronomica takes place from October 22-25 with Chefs from all over the world convening for a gastronomical celebration and educational experience with special events like Glamour Night at River Café and the Gourmet Party at De Santos.