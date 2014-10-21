Dietmar Wertanzl Leaving FleetPro

FleetPro Passenger Ship Management has announced that Dietmar Wertanzl, executive vice president of hotel operations and guest satisfaction, will be leaving the company at the end of November (2014).

Wertanzl has been with FleetPro for over four years and during that period built its Hotel Management Division (FleetPro Leisure) into a substantial part of the company.

“Dietmar has been a strong contributor to our growth and high quality performance”, said Robert Straubhaar, CEO to FleetPro Ocean. “He has been with our company for over four years and during that period secured a strong growth of the Hotel Management Division FleetPro Leisure, leaving a solid foundation for the future of this strategically important part of our company“.

Dietmar will contact FleetPro’s clients directly and assure an effective transition. Industry veteran Johan Groothuizen will temporarily take over the role as EVP Hotel Operations and assure that a seamless transition will take place for a successor.

FleetPro Ocean (formerly ISP) and FleetPro River (formerly River Advice) manages a combined fleet of ocean-going passenger ships, expedition cruise ships and river cruise ships in excess of 60 vessels.