Voyages of Discovery Unveils New Company Logo, Brand Identity

Voyages of Discovery has launched a new brand identity in North America with it calls a “refreshed corporate logo and a classier corporate color palette and image scheme combination,” plus re-designed Web site.

The line also announced its new itineraries for the winter 2015-2016 season during which its ship, the Voyager, will be cruising closer to the North America with a season full of itineraries to Central and South America, plus the Caribbean. Fares include all gratuities, plus air and overseas transfers from select gateways.

Starting with the winter 2015-2106 season, the company is promising a simplified stateroom category selection and the introduction of add-on packages, both said to be based on the results of a recent customer survey. The packages include: Special Occasions, Full Drinks, Soft Drinks, Spa and even a Butler Service, with the Butler Service being included in the Owner’s Suite, and an optional package in Junior and Balcony suites. Suite categories will also have additional complimentary features like Illy coffee machines, premium linen, iPod/iPhone docking stations, and more.

Voyages of Discovery is offering bonus savings of up to $3,000 per stateroom on the current summer 2015 itineraries (departing April 16 through October 17, 2015) for bookings made by November 30, 2014. In addition, these cruises also include gratuities, airfare and transfers from select gateways, with other gateways available starting at $149 per person.

The line is offering savings of up to $1,600 per stateroom in the new winter 2015-16 cruises booked by November 30, 2014. These cruises include gratuities, airfare and transfers from select gateways, with other gateways available starting at just $99 per person

In addition, each cruise features a roster of guest speakers presenting talks on the history and culture of each destination. Guests also have the option to book an exclusive selection of shore excursions, including The Galapagos, Chichen Itza, Mache Picchu, and Angel Falls, and participate on a selection of onboard enrichment activities and workshops. All cruise fares also include gratuities, port charges, and all meals.