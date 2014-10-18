Princess Lines Up Celebrities for Regal Naming Ceremony

Princess Cruises has announced the celebrity guest list for the Regal Princess naming ceremony and Love Boat cast reunion taking place in Ft. Lauderdale next month. Tori Spelling, actress and daughter of Love Boat producer Aaron Spelling, will serve as the official Master of Ceremonies for the ship’s christening and host of the Regal Princess’ gold carpet.

On Nov. 5, the ship’ naming ceremony will feature the original cast ensemble from the television show as the ship’s godparents. Performing the naming honors will be Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher, the chief purser), Ted Lange (Isaac, the bartender), Bernie Kopell (Doc, the ship’s doctor), Lauren Tewes (Julie, cruise director) and Jill Whelan (Vicki, the Captain’s daughter).

Spelling will additionally conduct “gold carpet” interviews with a host of celebrities who all made guest appearances on the show, including: Loni Anderson, Joyce DeWitt, Jamie Farr, Pam Grier, Florence Henderson, Jack Jones, Christopher Knight, Diane Ladd, Lorenzo Lamas, Carol Lawrence, Rich Little, Kristy McNichol, Lee Meriwether, Don Most, Tracy Nelson, Mackenzie Phillips, Doris Roberts, Marion Ross, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Charlene Tilton, Joan Van Ark, Dick Van Patten and Adrian Zmed. In addition to these well-known celebrities, the guest star with the most number of appearances on the show – Charo – will give a classical guitar performance that evening.