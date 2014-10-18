Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Princess Lines Up Celebrities for Regal Naming Ceremony

Princess Cruises has announced the celebrity guest list for the Regal Princess naming ceremony and Love Boat cast reunion taking place in Ft. Lauderdale next month. Tori Spelling, actress and daughter of Love Boat producer Aaron Spelling, will serve as the official Master of Ceremonies for the ship’s christening and host of the Regal Princess’ gold carpet.

On Nov. 5, the ship’ naming ceremony will feature the original cast ensemble from the television show as the ship’s godparents. Performing the naming honors will be Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (Gopher, the chief purser), Ted Lange (Isaac, the bartender), Bernie Kopell (Doc, the ship’s doctor), Lauren Tewes (Julie, cruise director) and Jill Whelan (Vicki, the Captain’s daughter).

Spelling will additionally conduct “gold carpet” interviews with a host of celebrities who all made guest appearances on the show, including: Loni Anderson, Joyce DeWitt, Jamie Farr, Pam Grier, Florence Henderson, Jack Jones, Christopher Knight, Diane Ladd, Lorenzo Lamas, Carol Lawrence, Rich Little, Kristy McNichol, Lee Meriwether, Don Most, Tracy Nelson, Mackenzie Phillips, Doris Roberts, Marion Ross, Frank Sinatra, Jr., Charlene Tilton, Joan Van Ark, Dick Van Patten and Adrian Zmed. In addition to these well-known celebrities, the guest star with the most number of appearances on the show – Charo – will give a classical guitar performance that evening.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Crew Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide