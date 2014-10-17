Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Industry Bracing for More Negative Media Coverage

A health care person who worked with the Ebola patient in Texas, who later died, is on a cruise on the Carnival Magic, according to various media reports today.

So far the guest is kept isolated in her stateroom and her condition is being monitored, while Carnival stays in contact with the CDC. The guest is reportedly not showing any symptoms and was never in direct contact with patient.

Belize, however, would not allow an evacuation of the guest.

So far, despite so-called stringent CDC guidelines and assurances, one nurse who worked with the patient, took a flight, and now a second health care worker is on a cruise, before the incubation period is over.

 

