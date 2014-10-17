Royal Caribbean Offers Free Wi-Fi on Subway Platforms in NYC

Preparing for the arrival of the Quantum of the Seas in New York, Royal Caribbean International has partnered with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to bring free Wi-Fi to underground subway platforms in Manhattan and Queens.

Calling the new ship the first world's first smartship, the Quantum will be introducing a wave of technological features that have never before been possible at sea, according to the cruise line, including ultrafast wireless capability that allows for unprecedented connectivity.

The Quantum is set to arrive into New York Harbor (Cape Liberty Cruise Port) on Nov. 10, 2014.