TUI Travel Calling for Political Commitment

With the general election in the UK less than a year away, TUI Travel, claiming to be Europe’s largest leisure travel organization, said it is calling on all political parties to commit to a long term plan to support the travel and tourism sector.

According to TUI, travel and tourism is the UK’s fifth largest industry, accounting for 9 percent of GDP (127 billion pounds) and supporting 3.12 million jobs. TUI alone employs 18,000 people in the UK.

TUI, which owns more than 220 travel brands, including Thomson and First Choice, TUI, Crystal Ski, Laterooms.com and Hayes & Jarvis, set out its proposals for the next government to support industry growth and jobs.

The company has set out five key policy areas: Competition, Infrastructure, Sustainability, Efficient Borders and Future Growth.

Mike Bowers, group legal director at TUI, said, “As the industry leader it is important that we take an active role in helping to shape the future of travel and tourism. The UK is lagging behind in sustainable aviation and airport capacity. “Our manifesto is aimed at ensuring customer safety, a fairer playing field for the industry to thrive and a greater experience for all holidaymakers.”