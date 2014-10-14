Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Overheard in Tianjin, Tuesday: Ctrip, Yards and More

Various notes, rumors and more as heard by the Cruise Industry News editorial team at the ninth edition of the China Cruise Shipping Expo being held in Tianjin Oct. 15-17 and hosted by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.

Ctrip: The big news in Tianjin is the market entry of Ctrip, which takes delivery of the Celebrity Century in April of 2015. But, what will become of the Century? Rumors continue that Ctrip will add more tonnage following the Century, and may operate under a joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises to introduce a new entry-level cruise brand to the Chinese market.

Yards: Are the Chinese yards ready to build cruise ships? They are getting close, said multiple suppliers speaking to Cruise Industry News. Government subsidies may help drive an initial order home in the near future – and that order would be for a new cruise brand backed by Chinese investors. Part of what is causing the yards to struggle is their lack of experience in estimating costs related to the hotel side of a cruise ship.

Shipbrokers: The Tianjin show may have the most shipbrokers per head of any industry event, continuing to suggest that more second- and third-hand tonnage is bound for Asia.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

April 22, 2018
Valletta

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 247,812 Berths | $61 Billion | View.

Cruise Industry News 101

Latest Magazine Issue | Spring 2018

CIN Spring 2018

In This Edition:

Itinerary Planning

Luxury Market

Caribbean

Food + Beverage

Executive Profiles

Expedition

Drydocks

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide