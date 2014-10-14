Overheard in Tianjin, Tuesday: Ctrip, Yards and More

Various notes, rumors and more as heard by the Cruise Industry News editorial team at the ninth edition of the China Cruise Shipping Expo being held in Tianjin Oct. 15-17 and hosted by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association.

Ctrip: The big news in Tianjin is the market entry of Ctrip, which takes delivery of the Celebrity Century in April of 2015. But, what will become of the Century? Rumors continue that Ctrip will add more tonnage following the Century, and may operate under a joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises to introduce a new entry-level cruise brand to the Chinese market.

Yards: Are the Chinese yards ready to build cruise ships? They are getting close, said multiple suppliers speaking to Cruise Industry News. Government subsidies may help drive an initial order home in the near future – and that order would be for a new cruise brand backed by Chinese investors. Part of what is causing the yards to struggle is their lack of experience in estimating costs related to the hotel side of a cruise ship.

Shipbrokers: The Tianjin show may have the most shipbrokers per head of any industry event, continuing to suggest that more second- and third-hand tonnage is bound for Asia.