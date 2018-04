Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has announced that it has declared a dividend of $0.25 per share. The company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of November 21, 2014, and a payment date of December 12, 2014.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling.