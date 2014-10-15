Pearl Seas Cruises Announces New Loyalty Program

Pearl Seas Cruises has introduced a new loyalty program called the Oyster Society, which features a variety of benefits for members. The line said that the new program is its way of recognizing and rewarding returning guests by providing a more personalized and enhanced cruise experience.

The benefits include: Oyster Society-only savings and promotions with members privy to various unique offers; stateroom upgrades whereby members receive a complimentary stateroom upgrade at the time of their sailing, when available; and membership identification with customized luggage and name tags.

In addition, members will receive invitations to exclusive Oyster Society cruises; each year, several dates will be chosen. These unique sailings may be hosted by company executives and include special tours, receptions and entertainment.

There will also be special Oyster Society gifts ranging from customized officers jackets to champagne. After an Oyster Society member has cruised three times, shore excursion fees are waived for all future cruises. And there will be a complimentary cruise; upon completion of 10 cruises with Pearl Seas Cruises, members are rewarded with a complimentary cruise.

“We want to reward our repeat guests for their loyalty with benefits that allow for an even more enjoyable cruise,” said Timothy Beebe, vice president of Pearl Seas. “It’s our way of both showing our appreciation and heightening their experience with us.”

This year has been the inaugural season for Pearl Seas with the launch of the Pearl Mist. The 210-passenger ship is currently operating its remaining Canadian Maritimes cruises before heading south to the Caribbean for the start of its 2015 season.