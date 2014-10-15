Celebrity Introduces All Inclusive European Packages

Celebrity Cruises has announced an All-Included Europe Package beginning Monday, Oct. 13. Guests can now fly directly from New York or New Jersey where they can embark on their European vacation.

The Celebrity All-Included Europe Package is available for the following prices: $2,999 Oceanview lead rate for seven-night Celebrity Equinox Mediterranean sailings; $3,499 Oceanview lead rate for 12-nights on the Silhouette to the Baltic; and $3,499 Oceanview lead rate for 10- or 11-nights on the Reflection on Mediterranean sailings

The package is available on seven-to-12-night European cruises ocean view or higher stateroom sailing between April 27 and October 12, 2015 on the three ships with round-trip, non-stop flights from JFK or Newark to Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam , Venice, Istanbul, Stockholm and Athens. Onboard amenities include a Classic Beverage Package for two including beer, wine and spirits; non-alcoholic beverage packages for third and fourth guests; all cruise gratuities; air and cruise taxes and port fees; and round-trip ground transfers.

“As a modern luxury vacation company, Celebrity is in the business of providing outstanding vacation experiences and have been doing so for nearly 25 years,” said Scott Clifton, associate vice president. “With the introduction of these All-included packages to Europe, we are giving our guests more of what they value and expect from Celebrity – authentic, immersive and upscale vacation experiences.”