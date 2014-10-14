French Riviera Ports Donate to Children of Haiti

The CCI Nice Côte d' Azur, through the French Riviera Cruise Club and in partnership with Royal Caribbean International, recently took part in the Volunteering, Environmental & Humanitarian Program hosted by the company’s ships, collecting donations for the children of Haiti.

This is the third year the French Riviera ports are participating and donated books and school material for children between five and 12 years old.

The donation was made with the collaboration of Villefranche municipality and will be deliver to children in Haiti in November, when Liberty of the seas sails back in the Caribbean.

The Liberty of the Seas has been calling each Tuesday in Villefranche.

(Photo: Loading supplies in Villefranche)