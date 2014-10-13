Norwegian Names President and COO

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) announced today that hospitality veteran Drew Madsen has joined as president and chief operating officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Madsen has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the hospitality and consumer products industry, most recently as president and chief operating officer at Darden Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest full-service restaurant company.

“Having delivered exceptional results during his tenure at Darden, Drew has a wealth of experience to draw upon as he joins Norwegian,” said Kevin Sheehan, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We are at an exciting point in our company’s history. With the upcoming acquisition of Prestige Cruises International, Inc., it is the opportune time to add such a talented individual to our already diversified leadership team to focus on the core day-to-day business. I am confident in Drew as a results-oriented, highly collaborative and thoughtful leader who will continue to propel Norwegian on our positive growth trajectory.”

Madsen is said to have played an instrumental role in establishing Darden as a successful multi-brand operator in the full-service restaurant industry, increasing sales from $4.8 billion to $8.6 billion, while delivering a cumulative total shareholder return of 110% that significantly exceeded the S&P 500 by more than 47%. He also had the distinction of having Darden recognized as one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” – a first for the food service industry that was repeated for three consecutive years.

Prior to Darden, Drew held leadership and marketing positions at James River Corporation and General Mills, among others.